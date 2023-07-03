Skip to main content
Disney Strikes Multi-Series Deal With Channel 4 For ‘The X Files’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ & Eight More Shows

Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary ABC

Disney has struck a multi-show deal with Channel 4 for the UK network’s rebranded streaming service including the likes of The X Files, Abbott Elementary and Bones.

As Channel 4 continues to add boxsets to its recently rebranded SVoD, which is also called Channel 4, the network has taken the 10 Disney series from this month onwards.

Included in the deal are The X Files (1-11), Abbott Elementary (1-2) and Bones (1-12), along with Alias (1-5) and The Americans (1-6) this summer, followed by Empire (1-6), Scandal (1-7), The Killing (1-4), Star (1-3) and Grown-Ish (1-6).

Channel 4 Head of Acquisitions Nick Lee said: “We’re so pleased to have agreed such an extensive content deal with Disney, ranging from their most iconic series and fresh hits. We look forward to our viewers being able to binge series after series on Channel 4.”

Since rebranding the streamer in April, Channel 4 has also struck a deal with NBCUniversal for the likes of Dr. Death, Queer as Folk and Becoming Elizabeth.

The youth-skewing network made the eyebrow-raising decision to change its streamer’s name from All4 to Channel 4 last year and is now the only UK broadcaster whose linear channel has the same name as its streamer.

“By bringing all our shows together under our iconic ‘Channel 4’ brand, we’re making it even easier for audiences, particularly younger viewers, to find and stream the very best telly available in the UK,” said Channel 4 Chief Marketing Officer Zaid Al-Qassab at the time.

