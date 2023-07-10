‘Dino Dex’: Prime Video & Canadian Nets Board Latest Series In Sinking Ship’s ‘Dino’ Franchise

EXCLUSIVE: The latest instalment in Sinking Ship Entertainment’s Dino kids TV franchise has gone into production.

Dino Dex is being produced for Prime Video, Amazon Kids+, TVOkids, TFO, Knowledge Network and has the support of the Shaw Rocket Fund.

It’s the latest Dino-branded series, which has won three Daytime Emmys and several other awards and sold to more than 200 territories around the world.

Dino Dex comes after the original Dino Dan from 2008, Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventures in 2014 and Dino Dana in 2017. A Dino Dana movie released on Prime Video and TVOkids in 2020.

Dino Dex features Dana’s younger brother, Dex. It will run to 13 episodes and is set to be released in 2024.

The new series will follow nine-year-old Dex, who is an artist, disruptor, and ‘paleontologist in training. Like Dan, Trek, and Dana before him, Dex uses the Dino Field Guide and has a magical ability to see dinosaurs in the real world but he envisions them differently, wanting to reconsider how they look, act eat and more using his artistic eye. His neighbor Kayla, who loves rocks and geology, comes along for the ride as the pair re-examine everything known about the prehistoric creatures.

“Our Dino evolution continues,” said J.J. Johnson, founding partner of Sinking Ship and creator of the Dino franchise. “We’re so excited for Dino Dex to bring the latest and greatest — and weirdest — dino facts and action to our incredible and enduring global fans.”

“The international reach of our Dino franchise speaks to its universal appeal, and we are excited to continue expanding our footprint and bringing this imaginative world to children around the globe,” added Kate Sanagan, Head of Sales and Distribution at Sinking Ship. “From TV series, movies, live experiences, books and toys, we have built a long lasting fulsome brand that provides a multitude of entry points for children to engage in the timeless fascination with dinosaurs.”

Toronto-based Sinking Ship’s productions include Apple TV+’s Jane, PBS KIDS’ Odd Squad and ION’s Giver.