Derek Hough Now Holds Title For Most Emmy Nominations For Choreography

Celebratory cha chas for everyone!

Derek Hough now holds the title for the most Emmy nominations for choreography. He earned his 13th Wednesday for creating the routine “Higher” for last season’s Dancing with the Stars on Disney+.

He was previously tied with Debbie Allen, who has 12 Emmy nominations. Hough has won the Emmy three times for being light on his feet.

“I’m so grateful for the platform and opportunity that Dancing with the Stars has given me and for the collaboration with so many people over the years to be able to experiment, learn and create choreography for a worldwide audience,” Hough told Deadline. “To be recognized by fellow choreographers that I’ve come to know and love and that have influenced me is an incredible honor that I don’t take for granted.”

RELATED: Emmy Winners For Best Drama Since 1960: A Photo Gallery

When DWTS returns to ABC this fall, it will marks Hough’s fourth season as a judge. He joined the dais in 2020 after performing on the show and collecting six mirror ball trophies.

RELATED: Best Comedy Series Emmy Winners Since 1952: A Photo Gallery

Hough will kick off his “A Symphony of Dance” tour Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. He will make a stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 20 and in New York City in Nov. 28.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery