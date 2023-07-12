You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Derek Hough Now Holds Title For Most Emmy Nominations For Choreography

Derek Hough
Andrew Eccles/NBC

Celebratory cha chas for everyone!

Derek Hough now holds the title for the most Emmy nominations for choreography. He earned his 13th Wednesday for creating the routine “Higher” for last season’s Dancing with the Stars on Disney+.

He was previously tied with Debbie Allen, who has 12 Emmy nominations. Hough has won the Emmy three times for being light on his feet.

“I’m so grateful for the platform and opportunity that Dancing with the Stars has given me and for the collaboration with so many people over the years to be able to experiment, learn and create choreography for a worldwide audience,” Hough told Deadline. “To be recognized by fellow choreographers that I’ve come to know and love and that have influenced me is an incredible honor that I don’t take for granted.”

When DWTS returns to ABC this fall, it will marks Hough’s fourth season as a judge. He joined the dais in 2020 after performing on the show and collecting six mirror ball trophies.

Hough will kick off his “A Symphony of Dance” tour Sept. 28 in Las Vegas. He will make a stop in Los Angeles on Sept. 20 and in New York City in Nov. 28.

