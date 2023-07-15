Denise Russo Of VH1’s ‘The X-Life’ Died Of Drug Overdose, Says Medical Examiner

The San Diego County Medical Examiner has ruled that reality star Denise Russo died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

She was 44 at the time of death. The X-Life ran for one season and chronicled three extreme athletes and their wives as they juggled competitions with their famous careers. Russo was dating professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon at the time. They had a son together but had broken up at the time of her death.

She died at a friend’s apartment in San Diego, but was homeless and living in her car at the time.

Before her death, Russo participated in a “cover girl search” for Inked Magazine (she placed sixth in an early round). In a questionnaire for the contest, Russo, asked what she would do with the $25,000 grand prize, indicated she would use the money to “reconnect” with her eight-year-old son.

“I would use the money to build a foundation to reconnect with my son,” she answered. “I went through a grueling custody battle and I am still recovering. The money would help bring the stability in life to reunite us.”

TMZ was the first to report Russo’s cause of death.

Greg Evans contributed to this report.