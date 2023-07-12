DC Studios Names Candice McDonough EVP Publicity & Communications

The James Gunn and Peter Safran run DC Studios at Warner Bros. has made Candice McDonough their newly created EVP of Publicity and Communications.

McDonough is segueing from her role as Motion Picture Corp Comm boss at Warner Bros. Film Group where she’s led communications for more than five years.

She’ll report to DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs Gunn and Safran in a position that has her overseeing media relations, publicity, as well as external and employee communications.

“Candice is not only one of the smartest communications strategists out there, but we also know firsthand that she has a unique knack for partnering with creative talent to ensure their work is presented in the strongest and most compelling way,” said Gunn and Safran. “We could not be more excited to welcome Candice to DC and our senior team.”

McDonough said, “I am thrilled to join DC Studios at such a momentous time, working for leaders who have an inspired, singular vision for the iconic DC Universe across film, television, and animation. While this role is new, I have been fortunate to work with both James and Peter as filmmakers for many years, and l look forward to doing so even more closely while remaining part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”

McDonough first joined Warner Bros. in 2001, working in publicity for New Line Cinema, and was promoted in 2012 to overseeing publicity and corporate communications for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Studio Operations. After spending two years managing communications for EuropaCorp, she returned to Warner Bros. in 2018 to lead theatrical communications for Warner Bros. Pictures Group. She is an alum of Boston College.

Upcoming movies for DC on the 2023 theatrical release schedule is Blue Beetle on Aug. 18 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 20. The Flash, DC’s latest theatrical release, has grossed over $262M at the global box office. In prep, Gunn has his reboot of the Man of Steel, Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan has Lois Lane. On the TV side, DC Studios has Batman spinoff The Penguin set to debut next year.

Working with McDonough at DC Studios will be Gary Barbosa as Director of Integrated Marketing and Creative.