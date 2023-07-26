‘Days Of Our Lives’ Veteran Peter Reckell Reacts To “Disturbing” & “Shocking” Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Days Of Our Lives veteran Peter Reckell is the latest to react to our report on the misconduct investigation into the show’s longtime director/co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

“We have learned disturbing news about the environment at Days of Our Lives,” tweeted Reckell, who has periodically recurred as the character Bo Brady on the show since its launch in 1983. “It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

As Deadline reported, there have been issues with Alarr’s behavior since he joined the soap, but things escalated after he was named co-executive producer in 2015. Multiple DoOL insiders said Alarr has been abusive, making people feel uncomfortable and humiliated, according to the Deadline report.

“Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes Days of our Lives, to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter,” the production company said in a statement to Deadline. “After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

The company did not elaborate what these actions are, citing a confidential employee matter. However, Alarr remained in his co-EP and director roles, sparking outrage among cast and crew aware of the allegations and the investigation.

Lisa Rinna, who has appeared periodically as Billie Reed on Days beginning in 1992 and most recently in 2021 in the first season of the Peacock spinoff Beyond Salem, reacted earlier to our report in a since-delated Instagram story. She recalled a recent experience when she returned to reprise her character on the show working under Alarr, writing “I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included.”



