Dave Chappelle Fall Tour Sets Launch Dates At Madison Square Garden

Comedian Dave Chappelle will launch a fall stand-up tour with two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next month.

The fall run of shows for the Dave Chappelle Live tour, produced by Live Nation, begins Tuesday, August 22 at the Garden, with a second show at the venue the following night.

Twelve tour dates were announced today, with stops in, among other cities, Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans and Nashville before closing out the fall dates in Chicago.

See the complete fall itinerary below.

Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26, and general onsale beginning Thursday, July 27 at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour dates announced today are:

Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center