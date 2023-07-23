Dave Annable Misses ‘Brothers & Sisters’ & Wants A Reunion: “We Didn’t Get To Say Goodbye”

Dave Annable is longing Brothers & Sisters and feels like the series should have a reunion, twelve years after it aired its last episode.

“I miss that show,” the actor told People in a recent interview. “We were canceled before we knew we were going to be, so we didn’t get to say goodbye.”

The ABC family drama created by Jon Robin Baitz aired for five seasons with a total of 109 episodes produced. Annable played the role of Justin Walker sharing the screen with Sally Field, Calista Flockhart, Rachel Griffiths, Balthazar Getty, John Pyper Ferguson, Sarah Janes Morris, Matthew Rhys, Ron Rifkin, Patricia Wettig, Kerris Dorsey, Emily VanCamp, Maxwell Perry Cotton, Rob Lowe, Luke Macfarlane and many more.

“What a dream job that was. I was 25 when I started that show, and I was one of the first ones cast,” said about working on the show. “They had Calista, but then they added Sally Field, and Matthew Rhys, and Rachel Griffiths. I was like, ‘Whoa, this escalated.'”

Annable says that a Brothers & Sisters reunion should happen even if it’s just a one-off special for Christmas.

“There’s definitely room for some sort of reunion, or revival, or something, because the writers never had a proper chance to wrap up the story. We didn’t get to say goodbye to the crew that we had been working with for five years,” he added. “That leaves a hole in my heart that I hope one day we sort of all get together. Even if it’s just a Christmas special.”

Following the end of Brothers & Sisters, Annable went on to star in 666 Park Avenue, Red Band Society, Heartbeat, Yellowstone and Walker. The actor also appeared in episodes of Ben and Kate, The Mick, This Is Us and Fantasy Island.

Annable is currently starring in the spy thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan, Special Ops: Lioness, on Paramount+.