Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

AMPTP Disputes SAG-AFTRA’s “Misleading” Claims About Last Contract Offer Before Strike Began

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

AMPTP Disputes SAG-AFTRA’s “Misleading” Claims About Last Contract Offer Before Strike Began
Read the full story

Danny Masterson Cut From ‘That ’70s Show’ 25th Anniversary Activation At Comic-Con

Danny Masterson is missing from That '70s Show 25th anniversary activation at Comic-Con Story Arc
Video Display of 'That 70s Show' (inset) Actor Danny Masterson arrives at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 31. Rosy Cordero/Getty

There’s a missing face at the That ’70s Show 25th anniversary activation at San Diego Comic-Con. Danny Masterson, who co-starred as Eric Forman’s best friend Steven Hyde in the Fox sitcom, is conspicuously missing from a shot of the main ensemble cast at the activation behind the Omni hotel.

Related Stories

Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible in his retrial in May and faces up to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing next month.

That ’70s Show starred Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Lisa Robin Kelly and Wilmer Valderama.

That ’70s Show cast photo. From left: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / courtesy Everett Collection

Masterson is briefly shown in a video on display at the activation. At the end of the clip, Masterson can be heard shouting “Hello, Wisconsin,” which is featured at the end of the sitcom’s intro.

Additionally, the previously scheduled That ’70s Show panel with Rupp and Smith celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary, which had been scheduled for 10 am PT on Saturday, has been canceled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Must Read Stories

More from this Story Arc

Comic-Con

View All Story Arc

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad