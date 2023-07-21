Danny Masterson Cut From ‘That ’70s Show’ 25th Anniversary Activation At Comic-Con

There’s a missing face at the That ’70s Show 25th anniversary activation at San Diego Comic-Con. Danny Masterson, who co-starred as Eric Forman’s best friend Steven Hyde in the Fox sitcom, is conspicuously missing from a shot of the main ensemble cast at the activation behind the Omni hotel.
Masterson was found guilty of two counts of forcible in his retrial in May and faces up to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing next month.
That ’70s Show starred Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Lisa Robin Kelly and Wilmer Valderama.
Masterson is briefly shown in a video on display at the activation. At the end of the clip, Masterson can be heard shouting “Hello, Wisconsin,” which is featured at the end of the sitcom’s intro.
Additionally, the previously scheduled That ’70s Show panel with Rupp and Smith celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary, which had been scheduled for 10 am PT on Saturday, has been canceled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Comic-Con
