Daniel Radcliffe Says He’s “Definitely Not Seeking Out” A Role In Harry Potter TV Series

Daniel Radcliffe is fine with sitting on the sidelines for Max’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The series, which, as previously announced is expected to run for 10 years, will feature an entirely new cast. The project is expected to take a few years to get on air with sources suggesting a 2025/2026 premiere.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe told ComicBook.com. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

“This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content about the project at Max’s streaming event in April, which he also assured fans would be “a faithful adaptation.”

Max will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television and Brontë Film and TV. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling will executive produce along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.

Radcliffe will next be seen in Miracle Workers: End Times, which premieres on TBS on Monday, July 10.