Video Game Visionary Dan Houser & His Absurd Ventures Banner Ink With Range 

At a time of immense, industry-wide interest in video game IP, Range Media Partners looks to make a splash in the arena with the signing of Dan Houser, the creative director and lead writer behind massive franchises Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, as well as his media company, Absurd Ventures.

The production and management outfit will rep Absurd Ventures for content financing, licensing, production and sales across all formats, platforms and outlets, as the company looks to generate fresh IP through the introduction of new worlds, characters and stories. Officially launching earlier this summer, it will now look to be active across film and TV of both live-action and animated varieties, with plans to also put out video games and other interactive content, books and graphic novels, podcasts and more.

Said Range’s Co-Founders and Partners Jack Whigham and Peter Micelli, “Dan Houser’s cultural impact as a writer, producer and IP creator is incomparable. He has helped build some of the most iconic universes in gaming and entertainment history, moved the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and made games that are works of art.”

“Through Absurd Ventures,” the duo continued, “Dan is now forging a new path at a key moment of convergence between games and other mediums, both linear and interactive. We are pleased and proud to partner with Dan and his new company.”

Added Houser, “We cannot wait to share the universes we’ve been creating. We are excited to have a partner in Range, whose innovative thinking will help us as we develop our new stories, characters and worlds.”

Houser co-founded Rockstar Games, the publisher behind some of the most popular video games of all time, in 1998, until 2020 serving as creative director and lead writer for not only the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, but also for the Bully franchise and other titles that have collectively sold more than 500 million units. The most successful entertainment product of any kind, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V grossed an astonishing $1B+ in its first three days and has sold more than 175M copies to date. The company’s game Red Dead Redemption 2, meanwhile, has sold more than 50M copies after launching to critical acclaim in 2018, having grossed more than $725M in its first three days.

Houser and Absurd Ventures continue to be represented by Lawrence Shire, Peter Grant and Kyle Zimmerman at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.