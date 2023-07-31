Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment Acquires UK Distribution Rights To ‘Dalíland,’ ‘RoboDoc – The Creation of RoboCop’ & ‘Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment has acquired UK distribution rights to the Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller pic Dalíland alongside docs RoboDoc – The Creation of RoboCop and Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. All three titles will debut on the Icon Film Channel.

Dalíland will debut on September 4, with a theatrical release scheduled for October 6 and home entertainment on November 6. Set in 1973, Dalíland follows a young gallery assistant who goes on a wild adventure behind the scenes as he helps the aging genius, Salvador Dalí, prepare for a big show in New York. Pic stars Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List) in the title role of Salvador Dalí. Alongside Kingsley are Barbara Sukowa (Two of Us), and newcomer Christopher Briney, in the role of James, the young art enthusiast who finds himself thrust into the center of Dalí’s remarkable and unexpected world. The wider ensemble features Andreja Pejić (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Rupert Graves (Emma), Suki Waterhouse (The Bad Batch), Mark McKenna (Wayne), and Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). Filmmaker Mary Harron directs (American Psycho).

The pic was developed and produced by Edward R. Pressman of Pressman Film, David O. Sacks, and Daniel Brunt of David O. Sacks Productions. Chris Curling of Zephyr Films and Sam Pressman, VP of production for Pressman Film, also produce.

Directed by Eastwood Alen and Christopher Griffiths (Pennywise: The Story of IT), the documentary series RoboDoc – The Creation of RoboCop includes new interviews with Paul Verhoeven, and the original cast, including Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ray Wise, Kurtwood Smith, Ronny Cox, and the late Miguel Ferrer. The series will debut on the Icon Film Channel, with one episode released weekly from October 2. The initial broadcast will be followed by a DVD and BD Collector’s Edition on December 18 and TVOD/EST from January 1, 2024.

The series is produced by Michael Perez (Scream: The Inside Story), Gary Smart (Pennywise: The Story of IT), Hank Starrs (Elstree 1976), along with executive producers John Cashin (Gotham), Fuad Omar (Kingdom Come), Gary Collins, Ben KB Ng, Aleksandar Smiljanic, and Sean Tiedeman.

Griffiths has also helmed Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, which will debut on Icon on October 2 with DVD, BD Collector’s Edition, TVOD, and EST available from November 6. The doc tells the story of Englund and his Nightmare On Elm Street franchise. The pic features interviews with Englund, Lin Shaye (Insidious), Eli Roth (Cabin Fever), and Tony Todd (Candyman), in addition to cast and crew from Englund’s other features like Urban Legend, 2001 Maniacs, 976-EVIL, Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, and Wishmaster.

“We’re delighted to announce this trio of high-caliber acquisitions for the Icon Film Channel,” said Adam Sergeant, COO of Kaleidoscope. “Daliland is a true tour-de-force for one of the UK’s finest actors, and in RoboDoc and Hollywood Dreams, we uncover the fascinating behind-the-scenes stories of two of cinema’s most enduring franchises and characters. We can’t wait to bring all three titles to our growing UK IFC audience.”