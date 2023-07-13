Riley Keough, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Creators React To 9 Emmy Nominations, Ongoing Writers Strike & Appetite For A Sequel

Moments after Daisy Jones & The Six received nine Emmy nominations on Wednesday morning, executive producers Scott and Lauren Neustadter fielded a congratulatory phone call from Reese Witherspoon.

“She was so thrilled for everybody,” Lauren Neustadter told Deadline of Witherspoon, who produced the series through her Hello Sunshine banner. “She’s been such a part of all of this and blazes the trail that makes all of this possible. We’re very grateful for her.”

Daisy Jones & The Six is competing in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie category, and it also earned first-time nominations for stars Riley Keough and Camila Morrone.

Keough told Deadline she had her phone on Do Not Disturb when nominations were announced, but once she received enough phone calls to override the feature, she told Deadline she “had a feeling that something happened.”

The actress, who plays the titular character Daisy Jones, added that she was particularly happy to be nominated alongside Morrone. “She’s such a wonderful, wonderful person, and I’m so happy for her and she really deserves it,” she said.

Additionally, Prime Video series was also recognized in production design, hair and makeup, and costume design, as well as music supervision and sound mixing.

“It’s been six years in the making for the two of us and we’re just really, really gratified that all of these people who work so hard for so long are being acknowledged,” Scott Neustadter, who also created the series, said, adding: “It was so taxing and crazy, and people were were going above and beyond, I think, anything they’d ever done before. So this kind of recognition really just cements that it was all worth it. I know they were proud of the product before but now it’s really nice to them to hear that it’s also acclaimed by their peers.”

Keough also recognized the series’ technical accolades, telling Deadline that the departments “put everything into making this world as authentic and perfect as possible.”

“I’ve never seen so much passion from all department heads,” she said.

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who Lauren Neustadter also gave a shoutout to on Wednesday morning, saying she’s “forever grateful” for the opportunity to create the adaptation. Since the series debuted, audiences have wondered whether there may be more story to be told. Though it’s not clear yet whether Reid is interested in expanding her story, Keough said she’d be ready to revisit Daisy if so.

“It was such a wonderful experience. I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again,” she said. “I don’t know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again.”

Though that would only be possible once the Writers Guild reaches a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The WGA has been on strike for the last 72 days, including Scott Neustadter, who last month joined a Daisy Jones listening party on the picket line at NBCUniversal.

SAG-AFTRA may also be poised to strike come midnight PT on Thursday, as that is when the guild’s contract with the AMPTP expires after both parties agreed to an extension.

“I think that we need a good deal or we’re gonna have to keep fighting until we get one and that’s the bottom line,” Scott Neustadter said. “I hope that that SAG feels the same way and that we can get everybody back to the table because it’s a scary time, but it’s an important one.”