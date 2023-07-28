Daily Wire Co-CEO Jeremy Boreing To Take Leave Of Absence To Direct Fantasy Series ‘The Pendragon Cycle’, Filming Due To Begin In September

EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Wire’s streaming service DailyWire+ is lining up a September start in Europe for what it is calling its biggest-budget production to date, a fantasy series inspired by Arthurian legend.

Daily Wire Co-CEO Jeremy Boreing will take a temporary leave of absence from the right wing media organization to direct the seven-episode series, which has long been a passion project of his.

Boreing will co-direct with Ryan Whitaker (Surprised By Oxford). The “multinational” cast is being finalized with filming due to take place in Italy and Hungary.

The Daily Wire confirmed to us that it won’t be needing an interim agreement from SAG.

The drama will be inspired by the first two books of the series written by Stephen R. Lawhead. The Pendragon Cycle is a retelling of the Arthurian legend, set not in the high Medieval age of knights in shining armor, but in the wake of a Roman-occupied Britain, where the seeds of Christianity are beginning to take root. As barbarian invaders threaten to lay claim to the island, those with faith prevail.

Boreing, The Daily Wire’s Co-CEO Caleb Robinson, and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro are executive-producing. Dallas Sonnier and Danielle Cox of Bonfire Legend, Daniel Kresmery of Hero Squared, and Whitaker also executive-produce. Travis Mills, Ari Novak, and Amanda Presmyk are producing, alongside Jonathan Halperyn of Hero Squared, Augusto Pellicca of Augustus Color, and Jules Nasso.

“I have dreamt of bringing Stephen R. Lawhead’s books to the screen for twenty-five years,” said Boreing. “Based on perhaps the most impactful myth in Western tradition, the Legend of King Arthur, this series helped shape my worldview since reading it as a teenager. Yet it is bittersweet, as to bring this project to screen means to leave the country and temporarily step down from my role as co-CEO of The Daily Wire.”

The series is due to stream exclusively on DailyWire+ in 2024. Due to hit the platform this year is Convicting a Murderer, a 10-episode series presented by firebrand host Candace Owens that is a response to the hit 2015 series Making A Murderer. The company is also aiming to launch a kids’ entertainment offering later this year.

Caleb Robinson will assume the role of CEO at Daily Wire until Boreing returns and resumes his position as co-CEO.