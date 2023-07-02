Cynthia Nixon Fears Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Role Won’t Live Up To The Hype

The four stars of 'Sex and the City', Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis

And Just Like That… star Cynthia Nixon has shared her disappointment that the much-hyped cameo appearance by Kim Cattrall in the second series was leaked before it made it to air.

Nixon told The Times newspaper in the UK of her concern that Samantha Jones’s reappearance isn’t going to live up to the hype:

“We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance. We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

“I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

Nixon has been part of the cast from the start, and directed two episodes of the new show, while her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are both exec producers.

Cattrall was absent from the first series, amid reports of an ongoing feud between her and the rest of the cast. She previously refused to take part in a third film of the original series Sex and the City.

Nixon was more positive about the reasons for bringing the show back after more than a decade away.

“I’m 57 and I feel like the fifties, the perimenopausal, post-menopause, should be, frankly, a really golden time in a woman’s life. It has certain things in common with adolescence: you can return to yourself and ask, ‘Who am I? What do I wanna be?’ There is a chance to look at your life and make some changes or draw some boundaries.”