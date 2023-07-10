Cristo Fernández, Tiffany Smith & Maria Russell-Starrer ‘In Flight’ Wraps Production

EXCLUSIVE: Production on the Showdown Productions thriller In Flight has wrapped. Upon completion of post-production, the project will be shopped to distribution partners.

The feature stars Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), Tiffany Smith (Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ) and Maria Russell (Jury Duty).

Bo Youngblood makes her feature directorial debut with In Flight in addition to producing alongside John Ierardi for Showdown Productions along with Drew McAnany. Fernández will also executive produce through his film company Espectro Mx Films.

From writers Ierardi and McAnany, In Flight centers on Claire Reynolds (Smith), an overachiever who graduated at the top of her class and an all-star athlete. The night before she takes a dream trip to Paris, her best friend treats her to a bon voyage toast at their favorite bar. She catches the eye of Marco (Fernández) a mysterious, charming and handsome stranger. That’s the last thing she remembers before waking up on a plane with no recollection of how she got there – and the games begin.

The cast also includes Ashley Jones, Scott Dean, Alissa Allapach, Sandi McCree, Brandon Morales, Darren Weiss, Daniel Robaire, Kelsie McDonald and Tiagz.

Executive Producers of the project are Nancy Leopardi, Ryan March, Babak Movassaghi, Phil Shaltz, Michelle Gracie, Natalie Marciano, Rock Jacobs and Richard Chan.

Fernández can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ hit series Ted Lasso in the role of Dani Rojas and on the big screen as Wheeljack in the film Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. Up next, he will appear in the Apple TV+ series Acapulco for Season 3 and the Disney+ film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. He is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Management, CKG (London) and Jackoway Austen, et al.

Smith can be seen in director James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as well as the series Quantum Leap for NBC. She is repped by Priluck Company and TalentWorks.

Russell recently starred in the hit Amazon Freevee show Jury Duty as Inez De Leon and will be returning for season 4 of the hit comedy series Tacoma, FD on TruTV as Lieutenant Liz Salazar. She is repped by Metropolitan Talent Agency and Advanced Management.

Exclusive photos from In Flight can be found below.

Tony Rysk

Tony Rysk

Tony Rysk