‘Glee’s Lea Michele & Kevin McHale Remember Cory Monteith On 10th Anniversary Of His Death: “We Miss You Every Day”

Actress and singer Lea Michele has taken to Instagram to remember her Glee co-star Cory Monteith, who passed away, at age 31, on this day 10 years ago.

“Hey you. 10 years,” Michele started her note. “It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.”

Continued the performer, “We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.”

Michele in the latter line was referencing Taylor Hawkins, the famed drummer known for his work with the Grammy-winning rock band Foo Fighters, who died unexpectedly while on tour in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25, 2022. Hawkins was 50, and while no official cause of death has yet been disclosed, Colombian officials pointed to the involvement of drugs that were found in his system.

Among others paying tribute to Monteith on Thursday was Glee cast member Kevin McHale, who wrote on Twitter: “10 years ago today I was in London with Naya [Rivera]. We immediately met up after being woken up by the worst possible news. We spent the day partly in shock, partly laughing at our memories, partly crying at the impossibility of it all. 10 years later, not a day has gone by where I don’t miss you – both of you. Thanks for sharing your light with us for as brief as it was. ♥️” (For those unaware, Rivera also died under tragic circumstances at age 33, going missing before being discovered drowned in California’s Lake Piru on July 13, 2020.)

Monteith died in a Vancouver, BC hotel room, from an overdose involving both heroin and alcohol, back in 2013, shocking the Hollywood community and legions of fans who knew him for his role as the heartthrob Ohio quarterback turned glee club standout Finn in the first four seasons of Fox’s Emmy-winning series Glee.

The actor was a love interest for Michele both on screen and off, in Glee wooing her diva singer Rachel Berry before going on to make her his fiancée. “Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support,” Michele wrote fans on Twitter in the days following Monteith’s death. “Cory will forever be in my heart.”

Monteith won both a SAG Ensemble Award and a Teen Choice Award for his role on Glee. He also appeared over the course of his career on series ranging from Kyle XY to Smallville and Supernatural, and in such films as David S. Goyer’s drama The Invisible with Justin Chatwin and the New Line horror pic Final Destination 3.

View tributes to Monteith by Michele and McHale below.