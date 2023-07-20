Christian Bale Classic ‘American Psycho’ Getting Comic Book Adaptation: Comic-Con

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based comic book publisher Sumerian is lining up a comic book series based on the 2000 horror classic American Psycho, starring Christian Bale as iconic madman Patrick Bateman.

The four-issue comic book series, publishing later this year, will have a dual narrative, one showing a different perspective of Bateman’s killing spree (with a notable “twist”), and another revealing a modern day arc with “surprising connections to the past”. It has been created as a sequel to the 2000 movie (which itself did have an unsuccessful screen sequel).

The thriller series will alight on “an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature.” Below is some more art work.

Sumerian struck the deal for derivative rights to the movie with producer Pressman Films. The company says the deal included rights to use Bale’s likeness and that the pact was cleared with the story’s original novelist Bret Easton Ellis.

Story comes from Michael Calero (Quested) with art by Piotr Kowalski (The Witcher) and color by Brad Simpson (Kong of Skull Island).

American Psycho #1 will be released in comic book stores and online on October 11th, 2023. Series writer and Massive Publishing founder Michael Calero will be at San Diego Comic Con discussing the project from his booth on the main floor.

As we previously revealed, Sumerian last year acquired comic book publisher and gaming company Behemoth Entertainment. Sumerian Films has made movies including American Satan, which was distributed by Miramax and Showtime, and its first scripted episodic series is the young adult music drama Paradise City with Andy Biersack and Bella Thorne. It streamed on Amazon Prime, Tubi and IMDB TV in the U.S., and on Pluto in the UK.

Sumerian’s titles are distributed worldwide by Diamond Comic Distributors to the comic market and Simon & Schuster to the book market.