Comic-Con 2023 Film & TV Panel Schedule: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, ‘John Wick The Continental’, Jamie Lee Curtis, DC’s Jim Lee & More In Pared Down Fanboy Confab

With the WGA currently picketing and a looming SAG-AFTRA strike already impacting San Diego Comic-Con with several film and TV companies, i.e. Marvel, Lucasfilm, Sony, Universal, Netflix skipping, Lord knows what a truncated and tamer Comic-Con is going to look like from July 19-23, especially after an explosive 2022 which repped the confab’s return to in-person after going dark for two years during Covid for 2020 and 2021. However, here’s a glimpse at the first 3-days. Some shows and movies have promised cast appearances, but that’s still TBD given that the SAG-AFTRA contract expires on July 12, and actors aren’t permitted to promote their wares during a work stoppage. There are some big pieces of IP below, read the new Peacock John Wick spinoff series, The Continental and Paramount’s Seth Rogen produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, as well as Jamie Lee Curtis, TJ Miller and more who are looking to make noise and stoke the most devoted of fans. We’ll be updating the schedule over the weekend. At the bare minimum, expect a lot of screenings.

Wednesday, July 19

Warner Bros Television Screenings: Annual Preview Night tradition featuring world premiere of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake alongside new episodes of Riverdale and Teen Titans Go!, and screenings of Mrs. Davis and Superpowered: The DC Story. 6 p.m., Ballroom 20

Thursday, July 20

Max Original Animation: Highlights new and returning animated series including an expansion in the Adventure Time universe, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake; a new animated series, Young Love, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love; and a preview of the upcoming fourth season of Harley Quinn. 12:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Paramount

Paramount Pictures: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Panel discussion with filmmakers and footage. 11:30 a.m., Hall H

Ghosts: One of television’s top comedies on CBS and Paramount+, returns after a season cliffhanger where Sam saw a piercing white light shoot from the heavens directly into their home. 12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Behind the Scenes With The Cast of Jury Duty: Get the inside scoop on what was happening behind the scenes of the Amazon Freevee Original series Jury Duty from the cast and creative team. 1:45 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The Wheel of Time: The cast of Prime Video’s series gives a sneak peek into the second season, including exclusive content, ahead of September 1 premiere. 2 p.m., Ballroom 20

Good Burger 2: The Paramount+ movie’s stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be joined by cast members Lil Rel Howery, Josh Server and Kamaia Fairburn to discuss the sequel to the iconic ’90s feature film based on the sketch from Nickelodeon’s All That. 2:15 p.m., Room 6BCF

An Inside Look at Cruel Summer Season 2. The stars and creative team behind Freeform’s series go behind the scenes of Season 2 and tease all the twists and turns. Includes exclusive sneak peek of the rest of the season and a conversation with stars Lexi Underwood, Sadie Stanley and Griffin Gluck alongside executive producers Michelle Purple and Bill Purple. 3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Peacock’s Twisted Metal. Features an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock’s new original comedy series based on the PlayStation games. The 10-episode action comedy based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa and guest star Neve Campbell. 3:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Masters of the Universe: Revolution: Kevin Smith hosts a roundtable discussion about He-Man and Skeletor’s most epic battle yet with the creators and cast featuring Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist, Griffin Newman and Tiffany Smith. 3:30 p.m., Room 6BCF

‘Talk To Me’ Sundance Film Festival

A24’s Talk to Me. Danny and Michael Philippou (aka RackaRacka) discuss their journey from YouTube creators to their feature debut. Joined by cast members Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen and Zoe Terakes. 4:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. Includes peek at brand-new episode. 4:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Mother May I?: Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden discuss release of new film alongside director Laurence Vannicelli and producer Daniel Brandt. 4:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

FX’s Archer: 14th & Final Season Exclusive Screening and Q&A: Archer returns in advance of its upcoming 14th and final season, premiering August 30 on FXX. Includes screening of the season opener and additional surprises. Ballroom 20, 5:45 p.m.

Krapopolis Special Screening: Fox is hosting a special screening in advance of the animated series’ premiere this fall. Created and exec produced by Dan Harmon, it features the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell. Seats available on first-come, first-served basis. 8 p.m., Room 5AB

Friday, July 21

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Screening of the newest entry into the Looniverse from Amblin and Warner Bros Animation. Hilton Indigo Ballroom, 10AM.

My Adventures With Superman: Watch a new episode of Adult Swim’s newest comedy adventure and join the heroic cast and crew of the Warner Animation season one series. Hilton Indigo Ballroom 11AM

Collider’s Directors on Directing: Last year, John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski surprised Hall H with Keanu Reeves and a first look at the trailer. What’s in store for this year? Gareth Edwards, who directed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has the sci-fi 20th Century Studios feature The Creator next will be onstage with Haunted Mansion‘s Justin Simien. 11:30AM PST, Hall H

Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthanasia: Trophy might be dead and stuck in Florida, but join the very much alive cast and crew in sunny San Diego as they look back at the apocalyptic near-future and share an exclusive look at the new season. Hilton Indigo Ballroom, 12noon.

Good Omens Season 2: Sneak peek at the Prime Video series returning July 28. With the Apocalypse thwarted, angel and demon best friends Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho, when the archangel Gabriel turns up unexpectedly, with no memory of who he is or how he got there. To solve this mystery and evade Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other. The century-spanning saga takes us from before The Beginning to the modern day, with lots of quirky mortal and immortal characters joining in on the adventures along the way. With an entirely original story expanding on the beloved novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman and the 2019 TV adaptation, Good Omens Season 2 stars Michael Sheen as angel Aziraphale, David Tennant as demon Crowley, Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub, and Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya as humans Maggie and Nina. Ballroom 20, 12:30PM

The Walking Dead Universe: It wouldn’t be Comic-Con without the AMC TV franchise. What’s promised at 1PM in Hall H is first look access.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomster: Can the Metalocalypse be stopped? The cast and crew of this all-new original animated R-rated movie, based on the hit Adult Swim series, talk all things Metalocalypse, preview some clips from the film, and discuss the new soundtrack and Dethalbum IV. Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be available to own on Digital and Blu-ray starting August 22. HIlton Indigo Ballroom, 1PM

Jamie Lee Curtis’s Mother Nature: A Candid Discussion of Her All New Graphic Novel/Movie: The Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner makes a special appearance at Comic-Con to launch her new graphic novel, Mother Nature, which debuts exclusively at SDCC. This exciting eco-horror graphic novel is adapted from her script for the Comet Pictures/Blumhouse film. Co-writer Russell Goldman and artist Karl Stevens will be on stage with Jamie and Forbidden Planet TV’s Andrew Sumner to go behind the scenes of this unique project, ahead of the upcoming Mother Nature movie. Room 6A, 1pm.

Audience is King: TJ Miller, Jon Heder, John Attanasio (CEO of Toonstar), and Devon Ferreira (CMO of Immutable) talk future of franchise creation where fans and creators collaborate in new ways, leveraging Web3, AI technology, and dynamic gameplay. They will also unveil their upcoming community-driven story world that’s ripped straight from the headlines where fact is stranger than fiction. Ballroom 20 1:45PM

Rick and Morty’s 10th Anniversary: It hasn’t been 100 years quite yet, but join the cast and crew as they celebrate 10 years of Rick and Morty adventures and family shenanigans. Plus, get a first look at the upcoming seventh season. Hilton Indigo Ballroom, 2PM.

The Continental Peacock

Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick: Stars from the series and EPs Basil Iwanyk and Albert Hughes provide an exclusive first look at the series. A prequel to the blockbuster action franchise, the series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Ballroom 20, 3PM.

Solar Opposites: The show packs up the sci-fi and gets normal . . . for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures. Join the aliens for a hilarious and out-of-this-world first look at the upcoming fourth season on Hulu. Hilton Indigo Ballroom, 3PM.

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors: Action star actors and actresses TBD will discuss how they kick-ass on screen, 4PM in Hall H.

Fox’s Great North: The Tobins are back at Comic-Con. Join your favorite Lone Moose family for a hilarious look at their outrageous Alaskan adventures on The Great North, ahead of its fourth season on FOX. Hilton Indigo Ballroom, 4PM.

Gen V: From the world of The Boys, Prime Video reveals its highly anticipated new series Gen V with members of the cast, who will talk about the upcoming college spinoff for the first time. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi recur. Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr serve as executive producers. Gen V comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Ballroom 20, 4:15PM.

Bob’s Burgers: The Emmy Award–winning animated series returns to Comic-Con with an exciting first look at an upcoming episode before the series returns to FOX this fall. Hilton Indigo Ballroom 5PM.

Prime Video’s Invincible: EP Robert Kirkman and members of the cast and crew plan to break news and discuss key storylines from the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of the animated series, based on the comic book by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. EPs are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker. Room 6BCF, 5:45PM

DC’s Jim Lee Getty

DC President, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee & Friends: The comic book vet will discuss his canon including the recent record-breaking Rebirth line of comics and The New 52 initiative that relaunched the entire line of monthly superhero comic books. As part of the revamp, Lee designed and reimagined the new, more contemporary costumes for some of the DC Universe’s most iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Room 6A, 6PM

Justice League: Warworld: World premiere of Warner Bros. Animation’s all-new, feature-length film. DC’s Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman find themselves in mysterious lands and precarious circumstances with no memory of how they arrived there and only vague recollections of their true selves. In addition to the screening, filmmakers and key cast members will hold a panel discussion and audience Q&A. Pic will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray on July 25. Ballroom 20, 9PM