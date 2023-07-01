College Football Shakeup: Big 12 Athletic Conference Adds Four New Teams

: Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Kade Warner (#85) tries to make a one handed catch during the Big 12 Championship game.

The Big 12 Conference officially added four teams Saturday.

Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF join the conference nearly two years after the league’s leaders voted to expand. The additions will soften the blow caused by Texas and Oklahoma departing the league for the SEC.

“It’s July 1. Big day,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “Big day for the Big 12 Conference, our fans. Welcome UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, BYU. We are so thrilled to have you in the conference. We’ve waited a long time for this moment. Can’t wait to be on campus this fall. Welcome, welcome, welcome. Glad to have you in the Big 12.”

The move will add some big-time programs to a conference that was shaken when its top two teams left for the SEC.

The Big 12’s commissioner accused ESPN in 2021 of trying to “destabilize” his league by “incentivizing” other NCAA conferences in an effort to get the pair of big-name schools to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

The Big 12 is preparing to play the upcoming season with 14 teams before Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC in 2024.

Cincinnati, UCF and Houston arrive to the Big 12 from the American Athletic Conference, while BYU was independent.