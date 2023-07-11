YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Comedy Tour Dates Canceled In Wake Of Controversies

Upcoming live shows of comic Youtuber Colleen Ballinger, also known by her stage name Miranda Sings, have been canceled following allegations of inappropriate relationships with underage fans and dancing to “Single Ladies” in an old video wearing what some thought to be blackface.

Ballinger has denied the claims, singing in a video (while playing a ukulele), “A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren’t quite true. Doesn’t matter if it’s true, though, just as long as it’s entertaining to you, right?”

Regarding the old “Single Ladies” video, the Youtuber’s legal team has stated that Ballinger’s face was painted green because she had previously performed a song as a witch from the musical Wicked.

In any case, the Miranda Sings tour dates are off. Shows that had been listed on Ticketmaster are no longer available for purchase, including dates in Boise, Minneapolis, Ann Arbor, Kansas City, Philadelphia and others. Ballinger had been scheduled to play about a dozen tour dates this summer.

Last weekend, Ballinger’s co-podcaster Trisha Paytas annonced that the recently launched podcast, called “Oversharing,” had ceased production. “This is all very embarrassing,” Paytas said. “It’s very embarrassing at the end of the day, I don’t get embarrassed by many things, like obviously,” Paytas said. “The podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing. Us doing all this is embarrassing…it takes a lot for me to get embarrassed.”



