‘Colin From Accounts’ Bags Logies Trio; Ex-CAA Exec Joins ILP Board; ‘Rana Naidu’ Maker Hires; ‘The Cage’ Locks Shoot (Exclusive); RTL Buys ‘Dark Winds’ — Global Briefs

‘Colin From Accounts’ Bags Trio Of Wins At Logies

Colin From Accounts was the big winner at the 63rd Logie Awards — Australia’s answer to the Emmys. The Binge comedy, which CBS Studios co-produces with Easy Tiger Productions, took home both acting categories for leads and co-writers Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer and Most Outstanding Comedy Program. The Twelve, also from Easy Tiger and for streamer Binge’s pay-TV parent Foxtel, took home three awards, with Sam Neill winning Most Popular Actor and the show bagging the Most Outstanding Drama Series gong. Gogglebox Australia won Most Popular Entertainment. Colin From Accounts has been something of a global breakout, becoming Foxtel’s most-watched original and a seller for Paramount Global, which has shopped it to the BBC in the UK as part of a slew of deals.

Ex-CAA Agent Sandy Climan Joins International Literary Properties Board

International Literary Properties has added a pair of a pair of directors to its board, including the founder of CAA’s corporate representation practice. Sandy Climan, who was most recent founder and CEO of LA-based advisory Entertainment Media Ventures, is known for his time at CAA and Universal Studios, and as a producer on Martin Scorsese drama The Aviator. While at CAA, he represented the likes of Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Kevin Costner, Danny DeVito, and director Michael Mann. Milena Alberti-Perez, former Penguin Random House Global CFO, has also joined. She was Alberti-Perez was most recently CFO of Getty Images.

‘Rana Naidu’ Maker Locomotive Global Expands With Trio Of Hires

Mumbai-based production company Locomotive Global Media, which produced recent Netflix hit series Rana Naidu, is expanding its team through three appointments – Binitesh Baruri as Creative Producer, Films; Meghna Joshi as Creative Producer, Non-Fiction Series and Films, and Yuvika Sharma as Associate Creative Producer, Series. The three new hires are designed to help the company ramp up its production of films, mid-size fictional shows, and non-fiction shows. Baruri is a writer-filmmaker who previously headed the direction department at film school Whistling Woods International. Joshi has unscripted credits including Rising Star and the IIFA Awards. Sharma has previously worked with production houses including Sony Pictures Network, Discovery Communications, Zee TV, Eros International and ALT Balaji.

Italian Thriller ‘The Cage’ Locks Shoot (Exclusive)

Cast has locked and production wrapped on The Cage (Animale Libero), an Italian horror-thriller from writer and director Henry Secchiaroli (Fate Voblis) and producer Arman Julian. We hear the cast includes Nicola Grottoli, Daniele Borghi, Claudia Salvatore, Francesca Di Modugno and Marco Florio. Secchiaroli directed and produced from his own script. Julian produced through his self-titled shingle, alongside the Le March Film Commission. Set in the Italian countryside, the film follows a family ruled by mother Rosa (Di Modungo) with a stern and perverse iron fist. On his birthday, paralyzed youngest son Sextus (Borghi) asks to see the outside world, which Rosa claims is evil, and is forced to pull himself towards a seemingly unachievable goal. The film is in post-production and eyeing a premiere later this year.

RTL Buys AMC Western Drama ‘Dark Winds’

Germany’s RTL has acquired Seasons one and two of AMC Western drama series Dark Winds, which counts Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin among its executive producers. RTL Crime will launch Season 1 on September 12 and then run episodes every Tuesday in an 8.15pm slot. All episodes will be made available on RTL+ on the same day following the acquisition. The series follows Navajo police officers, played by Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon, who try to solve two seemingly unrelated homicides only to find themselves in a fight against evil, each others and their own personal demons. It’s an AMC Studios production for AMC and AMC+.