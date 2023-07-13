Cineworld Lenders Agree To Appoint Cinépolis Executive Eduardo Acuna As CEO

Cineworld lenders have agreed to appoint Cinépolis executive Eduardo Acuna as the CEO of the newly incorporated parent company of the Regal Theaters owner.

The announcement was made as part of Cineworld’s proposed restructuring following Chapter 11, under which the so-called NewCo will become the sole owner of the exhibition group.

Eric Foss, the former boss of the Pepsi Beverages Company, is expected to become Chairperson of NewCo.

He said Acuna, who runs the Americas operations of Mexican theatre company Cinépolis, would bring “significant industry experience and a proven track record.”

Foss added: “I am confident that under Eduardo’s leadership, Cineworld is well positioned to reach new heights and continue to grow its global business and further enhance its cinemas for guests around the world.”

Acuna said: “With audiences continuing to show how much they love the theatre experience; this is an incredible time for Cineworld.”