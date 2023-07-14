Former Netflix TV Boss Cindy Holland Joins Elisabeth Murdoch & Jane Featherstone’s Sister

Former Netflix TV boss Cindy Holland has joined Elisabeth Murdoch and Jane Featherstone’s Sister as Global CEO.

Holland, who spent nearly two decades at Netflix, replaces Stacey Snider, who departed earlier this year.

Sister Co-Founder Murdoch called Holland a “transformational leader in the industry for many years” and said she is the “total package.”

During her Netflix tenure, including nine years as VP Original Content, Holland oversaw the likes of House of Cards, Orange is the New Black and Bojack Horseman. She established the streamer’s original programing strategy, turning the DVD-by-mail company into an original series powerhouse, before being replaced by current incumbent Bela Bajaria in late 2020 in what was a major shake up.

“Cindy is exactly the person to help take us to the next level, and I’m really looking forward to working together,” added Murdoch.

Sister launched several years ago and has gone from strength to strength, with Holland the UK-headquartered company’s biggest hire so far following the loss of Snider. The indie’s credits include Chernobyl, The Power and This is Going to Hurt, while it opened in the U.S. in 2019 and has invested in several smaller outfits.

Holland said “the future is bright for well-positioned independent companies, and I love to build and support successful teams.”

“For years I’ve admired Jane Featherstone, and I am passionate about the artist-forward ethos that Liz has fostered at the Sister entertainment group,” she added.