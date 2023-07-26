Skip to main content
Cillian Murphy Is Open To Playing A Ken In A Potential ‘Barbie’ Sequel

Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' and Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie'
Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' and Ryan Gosling as Ken in 'Barbie' Universal Pictures / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Cillian Murphy is receiving massive praise for his leading role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The film opened opposite Barbie over the weekend to record-breaking numbers.

With both films being promoted at the same time, some reporters got a little creative with their questioning. During an interview with Cinéfilos, Murphy was asked if he would be open to starring as a Ken in a potential Barbie sequel.

“Would I play a Ken in Barbie 2? Sure, yeah,” Murphy replied. “Let’s read the script, let’s have a conversation.”

He continued, “I can’t wait to see [Barbie]. I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer.”

Barbie casting directors Lucy Bevan and Allison Jones recently talked about getting the perfect ensemble for the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

“We needed actors who could get the fact that our Barbies only knew pleasant things,” Jones told Vanity Fair during a recent interview.

Ryan Gosling was cast as “Beach Ken” with other variants of Kens going to actors like Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena, just to name a few.

On the variety of Kens, Bevan added, “They were definitely really different, but they had to feel like a cohesive group. You wanted to cast people who were really going to get on and be great and enjoy it.”

