Christopher Nolan Says It Would Be “An Amazing Privilege” To Direct A James Bond Movie

Christopher Nolan’s latest pic Oppenheimer launches into cinemas Friday, and while on the promotion rounds, the director once again was confronted with the age-old question: Would he ever direct a James Bond movie?

“The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” Nolan told the Happy Sad Confused podcast when asked about the spy series. “At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints.”

The British five-time Oscar nominee added that any filmmaker who dares to take on the Bond legacy must approach the material with the “right attitude.”

“It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong,” he said.

Nolan added that he felt a similar responsibility when he signed on to direct his series of Batman films. However, he concluded that if he is to be involved in any project he must be embraced completely as a creative.

“You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything — it’s a full package,” he said. “You’d have to be really needed and wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do.”

This, of course, is not the first time Nolan has danced around the prospect of signing on to helm a 007 pic. In 2017, the Tenet filmmaker told Playboy that he would “definitely” make a Bond film and keeps an open dialogue with the series producers.

“I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it,” he said. “Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

Oppenheimer opens July 21.