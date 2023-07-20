Christina Hall’s ‘Christina On The Coast’ & ‘Christina In The Country’ Renewed By HGTV

More Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country are coming to HGTV. The Warner Bros. Discovery channel has picked up new seasons of both docuseries starring real estate expert and designer Christina Hall.

Christina on the Coast will return for Season 5 with 12 new episodes, and Christina in the Country received a six-episode Season 2 order. Both are slated to premiere in 2024.

The series will continue to spotlight Christina’s cross-country adventures, per HGTV. “In both Southern California and Tennessee, the busy mom of three, author and entrepreneur will expand her growing design business alongside fellow designer and project manager James Bender as well as spend quality time with her children and husband Josh Hall.”

Hall can currently be seen in Christina on the Coast, which airs Thursdays at 9 pm on HGTV, and in HGTV’s new series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge airing Sundays at 8 pm.

Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country are produced by Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.