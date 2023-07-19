Oscar-Winning Duo Chris Overton And Rachel Shenton Set Slate At Production Company Slick Films

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaking duo Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton, best known for their Oscar-winning short The Silent Child, have set a new slate of projects at their UK-based production company Slick Films.

The slate includes Isla Solidad, created by Omar Deneb Juárez and Camilo Gutiérrez Galván of Sauce Negro Films, Chris Overton’s In Too Deep, starring Shenton and Stephen Wight, and Gregg Chilingirian’s George. All three films will screen at Hollyshorts this August.

Isla Solidad is the tale of a single mother who loses the custody of her son and struggles to make amends for her past mistakes. She pleads for a chance to bring him back home. To do so, she must overcome her financial strains and the complicated care of her sick grandmother. In Too Deep tells the story of a grieving father who goes to extreme measures, using AI technology to relive their fondest memories. George follows an eponymous character played by Gregg Chilingirian, who is momentarily distracted from an existential crisis by the enigmatic Kiyoni. However, 30-year-old George is suddenly forced to confront his past in order to process a life-altering event.

Other titles on the slate include:

Gladstone Girls — Billed as an uplifting, joyful story about a group of female pottery workers determined to protect Curl Friday, a factory tradition they hold dear, the scripted podcast delves into the lives of a group of spirited and highly skilled lithographers, who, every Friday transform the lithography room into a bustling hair salon as they prepare for their night out at the local club Jollies.

Suzie — Pic explores the experience of a middle-aged woman on the day she tells her son she is getting a divorce. The film will deal with the anguish of preparing and coping with monumental change, confronting the complexity of family life, and celebrating the strength shown to find new solutions. Jimmy Dean writes and directs.

By Any Other Name — Billed as a riveting short film, the pic explores the world of sex trafficking. Daniel Deville directs, and Camila Arnold produces this live-action short film. The film stars Jade Anoushka (The Sisterhood), Duncan Pow (Star Wars), and Avita Jay (Silent Witness).

The Golden Boy — Beginning as the end of school year assembly approaches, the pic follows six-year-old Michael, who elicits the help of his sister to prove his support needs can’t stop potential. The film stars newcomer Taylor-Jai Horsely and Gabrielle Oke (Bridgerton) and is directed by Elizabeth Peace.

Ryan Can’t Read — The pic delves into the struggles of Ryan (Lewis Ian Bray), a lad from Liverpool facing immense financial hardship and the overwhelming burden of keeping up with his bills. His inability to claim benefits pushes him to the edge of despair. However, a lifeline is thrown his way when his friend Tyrone, portrayed by James Nelson-Joyce, offers him a chance at redemption. Rhys Chapman (Wonderkid) directs this tearjerker.

First look images below:

In Too Deep