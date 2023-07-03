Chris Meloni Wears Socks, Only Socks, For July 3 Ad

If that whole playing-a-cop-on-TV thing ever dries up, Chris Meloni always has ongoing opportunities in the commercial advertising space — as long as he’s willing to take it all off.

In a new advertisement Meloni posted on Instagram, the Law & Order: SVU zaddy shows off his multiple pairs of Tommie Copper socks — and only his socks — while lounging in bed and whipping up some eggs.

“I never take these babies off,” he brags. “It’s better than being naked.”

This isn’t the first time Meloni has dropped trousers (and shirts, and briefs) to help peddle a product. Last year, he appeared nude in a Peloton ad, though his netherbits were blurred.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” said Meloni in the spot. “Honestly I don’t get it. Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”