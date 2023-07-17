‘The Chosen’ Creator On Getting One Of The First Interim Agreements During The Strike: “We Appreciate SAG’s Recognition That Not All Productions Are The Same”

EXCLUSIVE: The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins has said he is thankful that SAG-AFTRA has granted one of its first interim agreements to Season 4 of his hit faith drama, allowing it to continue filming despite the strike.

Jenkins told us today: “As an independent show with two weeks remaining to film our current season, we appreciate SAG’s recognition that not all productions are the same. We’ve agreed to all the terms of their current interim agreement.”

Utah-shot series The Chosen barely missed a beat, only having to shoot a day or two without cast before filming resumed today. The series includes multiple SAG actors including star Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus.

Producers were keen to point out the current season’s indie credentials, emphasizing that it is “entirely funded by fans” and that it “currently has no licensing deals.” The show initially airs for free on its own website and app. Previous seasons have been carried by streamers, and the first season of the show had its network premiere Sunday on The CW.

Lionsgate has distribution rights to the first three seasons, but producers declined to comment whether the indie-major also controls the fourth season, only noting that their Lionsgate deal was not an impediment to getting the interim agreement.

So far, there are only two known productions to have been granted interim agreements: The Chosen and movie Bride Hard. We understand that at least half a dozen others have been given the green light, and SAG-AFTRA told Deadline today that “hundreds” have applied. We’re expecting the union to release a preliminary list of approved productions in the next 48 hours.

Interim agreements — or waivers, as many in the industry are calling them — are being granted to “truly independent producers” as long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to whatever contract terms eventually are achieved with the AMPTP when the strike is settled.

The Chosen certainly has indie roots given it is widely regarded as one of the most successful crowdfunded TV series of all time. According to a Wall Street Journal profile, two years ago viewers had already contributed $40M toward its production. Texas-based indie Out Of Order Studios produces.

The historical drama tells the story of Jesus through the eyes of those who knew him, charting his teachings and “miracles” as he embarks on his ministry to change the world.

As we reported yesterday, being granted an interim agreement is one thing, and hard enough. There are then other hurdles that need to be overcome to get cameras rolling.