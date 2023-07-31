‘Cutthroat Kitchen’: Channel 4 Developing Version Of Food Network Sabotage Cooking Show

Channel 4 is developing a version of The Food Network’s sabotage cooking show Cutthroat Kitchen.

According to The Sun, the UK broadcaster is working with Warner Bros.-owned First Dates indie Twenty Twenty on a version of the show that ran for 15 seasons in the U.S. A Channel 4 insider said the show is still in the development stage and has not been officially greenlit.

Hosted by Alton Brown, Cutthroat Kitchen ran in the U.S. for 15 seasons and nearly 200 episodes across four years on the Food Network. It features four chefs competing in a three-round elimination cooking competition with a twist – they are given $25,000 at the start and face auctions in which they can purchase opportunities to ‘sabotage’ one another. The last person standing keeps whatever money they have not spent in the auctions.

The series has shades of TBS’ Rat in the Kitchen, which was cancelled earlier this year but was once piloted by the BBC.

If greenlit, Cutthroat Kitchen will represent Channel 4’s latest attempt to create a bonafide UK entertainment hit. The Traitors producer Studio Lambert’s Rise and Fall struggled for the channel, with low ratings and a hefty spend, and a second season now hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 abruptly cancelled a high-profile reboot of Four Weddings amidst the economic downturn several months ago, and has been commissioning few shows since.

A Channel 4 spokeswoman declined to comment on Cutthroat Kitchen.