‘Yellowstone’ To Air On CBS’ Reworked Fall Schedule Alongside Paramount+’s ‘SEAL Team’, BBC’s ‘Ghosts’ & Reality-Heavy Slate

Yellowstone is set to make its broadcast debut as part of CBS’ fall schedule, which now includes a slew of reality series as well as a number of Paramount+ series such as SEAL Team and the original incarnation of Ghosts.

The launch of Taylor Sheridan’s Kevin Costner-fronted drama, which is coming to an end with its fifth season, as revealed by Deadline, on Paramount Network, is the headline of CBS’ reworked schedule, which has been impacted by both the writers strike and, now, actors strike.

It’s not entirely clear how CBS managed to find a way for the Montana-set series, which streams on Peacock, to air on its network, but insiders said that given it comes from sister company MTV Entertainment Studios, which produces with 101 Studios, it was able to be worked out.

TV’s top-rated drama will launch on Sundays starting with Season 1, taking the place of The Equalizer at 9 p.m.

The schedule, which includes 185 hours of original programming, will also feature the return of SEAL Team.

The David Boreanaz-fronted military drama, which is produced by CBS Studios, originated on CBS and ran four seasons on the broadcast network before moving to Paramount+ for its fifth season. The series has now run for six seasons and was renewed for a seventh.

It will air on Thursday nights at 10 p.m., a lot that was previously intended to be for new series Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife/The Good Fight.

Paramount+ docuseries FBI True, which comes from FBI co-creator Craig Turk, will also air on the network, alongside repeats of FBI.

One other Paramount+ original will also air on the network on Mondays at 10 p.m., a slot originally intended for NCIS: Hawai’I, so don’t be surprised to see Evil, which also originated on CBS there.

It’s not the first time that CBS has aired streaming originals on linear. During Covid, the network aired Star Trek: Discovery, from then-titled CBS All Access.

CBS CEO and President George Cheeks told Deadline recently, during a panel session at the Banff Media Festival, that it had been spending time looking at which Paramount+ originals to air on CBS. “We’re spending a lot of time looking at research and figuring out which are the ones that A, have the best shot keeping our audience engaged but also that could really help drive awareness,” he added.

Elsewhere, the network is also getting more Ghosts, this time of the British persuasion. The BBC series, which the CBS version is based on, will air between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursdays after a repeat of the U.S. version.

The BBC series, which streams on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, has run for four seasons and stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe as two people who lives in a house plagued by ghosts played by Lolly Adefope, Matthew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Katy Wix.

There will also be a slew of reality series airing during the fall.

Alongside 90-minute versions of Survivor and The Amazing Race, which were unveiled as part of its original fall schedule in May, there will be Loteria Loca and Raid The Cage, which were both revealed by Deadline, as well as a series based on Josh Duhamel’s Buddy Games.

Loteria Loca will air at 8 p.m. on Mondays, where The Neigborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola would have aired, Raid The Cage takes 9 p.m. on Fridays, where Fire Country would have run, and Buddy Games is at 9 p.m. on Thursdays, in place of So Help Me Todd.

There’s plenty of Big Brother on the schedule, airing Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as The Price Is Right at Night, Let’s Make A Deal Primetime and The Challenge: USA.

60 Minutes will be supersized with 90-minute episodes on certain Sundays when NFL on CBS broadcasts doubleheader games and there will be more primetime college football games from the Big Ten, SEC and Mountain West conferences as well as the NWSL Championship Game.