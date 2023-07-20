Casarotto Ramsay & Associates Hires Ex-Meta Exec Anna Higgs As Managing Director

UK agency Casarotto Ramsay & Associates has named former Meta and Film4 exec Anna Higgs as Managing Director.

She will join in August having most recently been Director of Entertainment Partnerships at Meta, which has been cutting staff as it seeks to reshape its business amid economic uncertainty.

Higgs has is also the Chair of the BAFTA Film Committee, having been recently reelected. She was also The Night Manager producer The Ink Factory’s digital lead, Film4’s Head of Digital and worked at online channel Nowness. Further back she founded Quark Films.

Higgs joins a team of over 60 staff, who look after a client roster that includes Academy Award winning directors Steve McQueen, Edward Berger and Lenny Abrahamson; Academy Award winning writer Christopher Hampton; Mood creator Nicôle Lecky; Enola Holmes and His Dark Materials scribe Jack Thorne; playwrights such as Sir David Hare and Lucy Kirkwood; and several others. It also reps the literary estates including Tennessee Williams and JG Ballard.

Jodi Shields, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates’ Department Head of Film and TV said: “Anna is a world class creative leader with a deep and broad track record in storytelling across all platforms, formats, and genres. She is uniquely placed to bring a wealth of new skills and experience to our global business.”

Along with her appointment, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates has also moved to create an advisory board, with immediate effect. Its six inaugural appointments are agents Abby Singer, Anthony Mestriner, Emma Trounson, Lucinda Prain and Rachel Taylor, who will all continue to represent their clients, and Tracy Brimm, who will continue as Head of Creative Affairs).

Ian Devlin, Chief Operating Officer said: “This is an important moment for our company, where we can reward and recognise our immensely talented team, many of whom have been with Casarotto Ramsay across years of loyal and committed service.”

Jenne Casarotto, Founder and Agent says: “Giorgio and I founded the company with just two people 34 years ago and in February 2024 we celebrate 35 years. We feel overwhelmingly proud to see it thriving as an excellent creative and supportive place, which is testament to our team and to our clients.”

Casarotto Ramsay & Associates is also one of three founders of UK production company AC Chapter One, alongside Anonymous Content and United Agents, which makes Jack Thorne’s Best Interests for the BBC and Fifth Season, premiered recently.