Carra Fenton Rejoins Deadline As SVP Entertainment Sales, Brianna Corrado Upped To VP Entertainment Sales; Design Duo Promoted

Carra Fenton has been appointed to SVP of Entertainment Sales at Deadline. This marks Fenton’s return to the leading entertainment digital publication she spent nine years helping to build. Brianna Corrado, Deadline’s Senior Director of Entertainment Sales, has been promoted to VP. Both report to Deadline publisher Kasey Champion.

These the first of several moves to bolster the Deadline sales team following the resignation of Stacey Farish as president.

Farish exited after leading Deadline’s sales team to 10 consecutive years of growth. London Sanders, a strong contributor to that growth, also resigned last week.

Additionally, Grant Dehner has been upped to Senior Designer; Paige Petersen to Designer.

Fenton, who will start Aug. 16 and will continue to be based in the New York office, originally joined Deadline in 2010 as an Account Manager and rose to Director of Film and Television and then VP Film. She most recently served as VP of Entertainment & Digital Sales and Strategy at The Hollywood Reporter. In both her prior roles, Fenton has helped drive revenue growth, initiated innovative offerings and has been focused on strong, professional client and collegial relationships.

“I’m thrilled to be coming home to Deadline and its prestigious journalists and premier sales team,” Fenton said. “I will hit the ground running for my clients and treasured colleagues – leveraging all I’ve gained from my time working under the esteemed leadership and valued coworkers at The Hollywood Reporter.”

Corrado, a skilled strategist and a strong team player, just marked her 10-year anniversary at Deadline. She has been overseeing the Television category and Emmy FYC season at the sales team, working with top entertainment clients and generating revenue growth. She joined the company in June 2013 as Marketing Manager and was subsequently promoted to Sr. Account Executive TV, Director and then Sr. Director of Entertainment Sales.

This marks a reunion for Corrado and Fenton, who previously worked together at Deadline for about six years.