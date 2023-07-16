Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon Men’s Singles, Denies Frustrated Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning Championship Point in the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia

Carlos Alcaraz surged down the stretch to end Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented No. 2 Djokovic from collecting a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row at the tournament. Djokovic also was kept from earning a 24th career major.

Djokovic was clearly unhappy with how things turned out.

After going down in the fifth set to Carlos Alcaraz two games to one, Djokovic threw his racquet at the side of the net, which resulted in his second violation that day. The crowd was clearly pro-Alcarez, which may have added to the frustration.

Alcaraz, age 20, won a 32-point, 25-minute game on the way to taking the third set.

They would play more than 4 1/2 hours. Alcaraz covered his face and rolled in the grass after the final point, then received the gold trophy.