Cari Ross, Veteran Publicist & SVP Communications At Gersh, Dies

Cari Ross, a veteran publicist who was SVP Communications at Gersh, died July 19, the agency announced. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Ross, who previously had run her own company, Balance Public Relations, since 2011, joined Gersh on July 20, 2022. Based in the agency’s Los Angeles office, she oversaw all communications, social media, imaging and press relations.

Prior to Gersh, Ross represented talent, nonprofits, productions and events at her Balance PR, as well as SVP of ID and beign part of the management team at Baker Winokur Ryder. She also created successful awards campaigns for the Oscars, Emmys and the Tony Awards.

“I am deeply saddened to learn and inform you of the passing of our friend and colleague Cari Ross,” said Gersh Co-President Leslie Siebert in a statement to Deadline. “On behalf of Gersh , we send our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. Her dedication, passion and commitment to her work and her contributions to our team at Gersh will always be remembered.”