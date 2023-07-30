Cardi B Latest Victim Of Thrown Object While On Stage, Retaliates During Las Vegas Show

Cardi B had a drink thrown at her while performing Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, marking the latest incident in a disturbing trend of performers being pelted while on stage.

She was performing “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas when a white, decorated cup with liquid was tossed at her. Cardi B was stunned, then launched her microphone at the woman who threw the cup.

Security swarmed into the area while Cardi B yelled from the stage. Her microphone was returned and she resumed the show.

The disposition of the cup thrower is not known.

On Friday, Cardi B threw a microphone at the DJ at Drai’s nightclub after she kept getting cut off during her performance, according to a TikTok video.

Cardi B is the latest performer to be assaulted with a thrown object while on stage. Although it has happened from time to time throughout pop music’s history, the thrown objects trend has lately been ramped up by fans throwing objects at the stage in an order to get a clickable video moment.

Artists including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Drake, Pink, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy, Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max have been victimized. And singer Adele recently warned from the stage that she would fight anyone who threw anything at her.

Rexha has been the most serious injury, with a thrown phone hitting her near her eye, causing her to collapse on stage. A 27-year-old man was arrested.

Ballerini stopped her show in Idaho to address her audience after an object was thrown.

“Can we just talk about what happened?” she asked. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. … Don’t throw things, you know?”

Adele has had the strongest reaction. She told her audience this week, ““Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s— onstage, have you seen them? I f— dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f— kill you.”