Caleb Willingham Dies: Estranged Husband Of TLC’s ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Was 40

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton TLC

Caleb Willingham, who appeared on the TLC realilty show “1000-Lb. Sisters” as the husband of star Tammy Slaton, has died at 40. The news was confirmed by his stepmother, who did not provide a cause or other details.

Caleb, known by the nicknames “Killa K” or “Double K,” was estranged from his wife at the time of his death.

The TLC show focuses on Amy and Tammy Slaton, sisters whose combined weight is more than 1,000 pounds. The show’s drama details their weight-loss efforts.

Willingham and Tammy Slaton were first introduced during a 14-month rehab stay. She was there in an effort to lose weight for bariatric surgery. Caleb was at the facility for obesity treatment.

The two wed in the fall of 2022 in Ohio. Fans of the hit TLC series witnessed the couple’s wedding during the season four finale, which aired in March 2023,

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” Slaton said to People in January. “I literally married my best friend.”

The couple reportedly parted in May. Details on the “why” are unclear.

Details on a memorial service or survivors have not been revealed.

