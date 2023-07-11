West End ‘Cabaret’ Revival Headed To Broadway Next Spring; Cast Not Confirmed

The Olivier Award-winning West End revival of Cabaret is coming to Broadway: Producers announced that the acclaimed musical will begin previews at the August Wilson Theater in spring 2024.

Not confirmed: Whether the West End production’s original 2021 stars Eddie Redmayne (as the Emcee) or Jessie Buckley (as Sally Bowles) will make the move. Redmayne’s participation, in particular, has been widely speculated, prompted in part by his participation in this year’s Tony Awards tribute to Cabaret composer John Kander and actor Joel Grey, who played the Emcee in the original Broadway production as well as the 1972 movie version.

The West End revival – officially titled Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club – swept the 2022 Olivier Awards with seven wins including Best Musical Revival, Best Actor and Actress in a Musical (Redmayne and Buckley), and Best Director (Rebecca Frecknall). Supporting Actor and Actress in a Musical awards went to Elliot Levey and Liza Sadovy.

The London revival is produced by Underbelly and Ambassador Theatre Group. Earlier this year, Ambassador, a major West End producer, merged with Broadway’s Jujamcyn Theaters, owner of the August Wilson venue.

After Redmayne and Buckley left the production in 2022, they were replaced by Fra Fee and Amy Lennox. Others who have taken the roles subsequently were Callum Scott Howells, Madeline Brewer, John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood. The West End production currently stars Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park.

The 1966 musical featuring music by Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff – all based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play I Am a Camera adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s semi-autobiographical novel Goodbye to Berlin – was most recently staged on Broadway in hit productions starring Natasha Richardson and Alan Cumming (1998) and Michelle Williams and Cumming (2014).

The 1972 film starred Liza Minnelli, Grey and Michael York.

Among the musical numbers featured in Cabaret are the title song, “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Tomorrow Belongs To Me,” “Willkommen,” “Two Ladies,” and “If You Could See Her.”