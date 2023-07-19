Burbank Street Used During Strike Blocked To Parked Cars; Provides Safer Space For Picketers

A street that is heavily trafficked by picketers next to Walt Disney Studios just got a little easier to traverse.

On Tuesday, picketers were surprised by newly-installed blockades that gave them a safer space to walk along Keystone Street between Alameda Avenue and West Riverside Drive. But that also means no one can park there between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday though Friday, so strikers will have to park deeper in the Burbank neighborhoods.

Since the WGA started striking in early May, cars (many of which were owned by union members) parked alongside Keystone Street so they could access the picket line. Union members would then walk the entire block — from Keystone to Buena Vista Street and then left on Riverside — to protest working conditions (and to get in their daily steps). But picketers would end up walking on the Keystone roadway since there is no sidewalk, only a dirt path.

The number of people striking at Disney has definitely increased since the actors officially joined the picket line Monday. That also meant more traffic on Keystone, which put picketers in harm’s way that day.

In contrast, picketers outside of Universal are forced to limit their striking to specific corners, since construction has hampered their ability to walk up and down Lankershim Boulevard. As a result, the WGA and SAG/AFTRA on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over the lack of safe pathways available for union members to picket.

“Within the past six months, [NBCUniversal Media] has interfered with, coerced, and restrained employees in the exercise of their rights under Section 7 of the [National Labor Relations] Act,” the Writers Guild of America, West, said in its filing (read it here).

Said interference includes but is not limited to “interfering with lawful picketing activity by designating as picketing locations areas where the public sidewalks have been covered up with construction fencing, forcing picketers to patrol in busy streets with significant car traffic where two picketers have already been struck by a car and by refusing to provide K-rail barriers to establish pedestrian walkways for picketers to use after Los Angeles Police Department advised the employer weeks ago in the interest of public safety to do so.”

The situation has become a headache for Universal because it is already taking up one lane on Lankershim for construction. Creating a pedestrian pathway would encroach more on the already busy boulevard, and requires the involvement of several entities before a temporary fix can be made.