Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Meera Syal To Deliver Edinburgh TV Festival Alternative MacTaggart

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Contract Talks Fail To Reach Deal; National Board Meeting This Morning To Launch Strike; Read Both Sides' Statements
Read the full story

Buchwald Signs ‘Nordland ’99’ Creator Kasper Møller Rask

Kasper Møller Rask
Kasper Møller Rask Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has signed Nordland99 creator Kasper Møller Rask.

The Danish auteur will be represented by the New York and LA-headquartered agency in all areas.

Rask wrote and directed young adult breakout series Nordland ’99 for Danish public broadcaster DR’s SVoD platform.

Nordland ’99 featured as Deadline’s first Global Breakout series from Scandinavia. The dark crime show is set in a small provincial town, where Lukas, Kris and Alex hang out, party and try to keep boredom at bay. But beneath the surface, a darkness lurks in the town. When Alex disappears after a party, Lukas and Kris ally themselves with Alex’s sister Emma, and together they start searching for their missing friend.

Speaking to Deadline in May, Rask said Nordland ’99 is the show he wished was on TV when he was growing up. It was in the Official Selection at the latest Series Mania confab and has sold to a number of territories around the world.

Rask studied at the alternative Danish film school Super8, where he wrote and directed three short films, all of which were nominated for a Danish Academy Award. He is now working on his next TV series in addition to a debut feature with support from The Danish Film Institute.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad