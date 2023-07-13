Buchwald Signs ‘Nordland ’99’ Creator Kasper Møller Rask

EXCLUSIVE: Buchwald has signed Nordland ‘99 creator Kasper Møller Rask.

The Danish auteur will be represented by the New York and LA-headquartered agency in all areas.

Rask wrote and directed young adult breakout series Nordland ’99 for Danish public broadcaster DR’s SVoD platform.

Nordland ’99 featured as Deadline’s first Global Breakout series from Scandinavia. The dark crime show is set in a small provincial town, where Lukas, Kris and Alex hang out, party and try to keep boredom at bay. But beneath the surface, a darkness lurks in the town. When Alex disappears after a party, Lukas and Kris ally themselves with Alex’s sister Emma, and together they start searching for their missing friend.

Speaking to Deadline in May, Rask said Nordland ’99 is the show he wished was on TV when he was growing up. It was in the Official Selection at the latest Series Mania confab and has sold to a number of territories around the world.

Rask studied at the alternative Danish film school Super8, where he wrote and directed three short films, all of which were nominated for a Danish Academy Award. He is now working on his next TV series in addition to a debut feature with support from The Danish Film Institute.