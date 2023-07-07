Bruce Beresford To Direct ‘The Place I Belong’ About Pro Golfer Moe Norman

EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Oscar nominee Bruce Beresford is set to direct The Place I Belong about pro golfer Moe Norman.

The Place I Belong follows the rise of Norman, from caddie and bowling alley pinsetter to playing the Masters and on the pro tour. His eccentric behavior led Moe to be bullied out of the sport he loved, but he became an unknown legend, playing and winning smaller tournaments, setting course records, living hand to mouth, sometimes sleeping in his car or in sand traps at the courses he played.

David Carver is producing. Carver co-wrote screenplay with Mark Bergen, Josh Schorr and Todd Korgan, based on previous versions by Joshua Michael Stern, David Lee Miller and Eric Adams.

Related Story Cher To Star In Flint Water Crisis Lifetime Movie From Craig Zadan & Neil Meron

David Steinberg and Robyn Todd are EPs. Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky are co-producers.

Beresford has directed more than 25 films including Best Picture Oscar winner Driving Miss Daisy, which grossed over $145M WW back in 1989-1990. He also scored a Best Director Oscar nomination for Tender Mercies (1983), and an Adapted Screenplay for Breaker Morant (1980). His other helming credits include Crimes of the Heart, Her Alibi and Double Jeopardy, among others.

“The central character is delightfully eccentric and the story of his amazing life and career those around it, is told with humor, compassion, sophistication and insight,” Beresford said. “I enthusiastically accepted the offer to direct such a fascinating group of characters and story, told on and off the golf course.”

Carver adds, “Bruce’s skill with the period piece genre, particularly in transformational roles, and the simple fact that he makes very classy movies, has us overwhelmed with appreciation that he will be directing our 25-year passion project.”

Beresford is represented by David Gersh of The Gersh Agency. Steinberg and Todd are represented by Jason Weinberg and Michael Rosenberg of Untitled Entertainment.