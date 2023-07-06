Britney Spears Says Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard “Back Handed Me In The Face” During Las Vegas Encounter

Britney Spears is telling her side of the incident in Las Vegas last night when she approached San Antonio Spurs player and No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama at a restaurant. Allegedly, when Spears approached him and, she says, “tapped him on the shoulder,” Wembanyama’s security guard “back handed me in the face,” knocking her glasses off her nose and nearly knocking her over.

Wembanyama described his experience of the event to ESPN earlier today.

Vegas Police told the Los Angeles Times a “battery investigation” took place at the restaurant last night. The police said “no arrest or citations have been issued” and “no further details will be provided at this time.”

Spears, in her post, thanks “the Las Vegas PD and detectives for their support.”

Wembanyama is in Las Vegas to play in the NBA’s Summer League tournament, with his first game expected to be tomorrow night.

“What happened last night, is, I saw the news obviously, I woke up to a couple phone calls — something did happen when I was walking with some security from the team to the restaurant. We were in the hall. There was a lot of people,” Wembanyama said told reporters Thursday at NBA Summer League in Vegas.

“There was one person who was calling me, but security told me I couldn’t stop because it would have made a crowd. That person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop, and that person grabbed me from behind, so I just let security push her away. I don’t know with how much force, though.

“Security pushed her away, and I didn’t stop to look. I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner.

“When I got back to the hotel, I didn’t forget about this, but I thought it was no big deal. And then [I was told] this was Britney Spears. At first, I was like, ‘No, you’re joking!’ But yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears.

“I never saw her face.”

While there are reports that the security guard, who is said to be a part of the Spurs organization, later apologized to the singer, Spears wrote, “I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or the organization. I hope they will…”

Spears’ husband Sam Asghari also posted an Instagram Story about the incident.

“I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone else who is unable to defend themselves,” the Asghari wrote.

“Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women.

“The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby,” he wrote, tagging Wembanyama.

“The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment.”