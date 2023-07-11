Britney Spears Memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ Sets Release Date, Reveals Cover

Her music is on Broadway, her name is back in headlines and now her memoir is set to hit bookstores: Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me will be released Oct. 24 by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Described by Gallery as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” the memoir was the subject of a publishing bidding war in 2022, with Simon & Schuster’s Gallery reported to have landed a $15 million deal.

On the book’s webpage, Gallery writes, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

In November 2021, a Los Angeles County judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship that had controlled singer’s life for 13 years.

Spears’ hit songs are featured in the new Broadway show Once Upon A One More Time, a musical that updates and retells classic fairy tales through Spears’ repertoire.

Here’s the book’s cover, as it appears on its webpage: