BritBox International Adds UK Dramas ‘Granite Harbour’ & ‘The Ex-Wife’ To August Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Best-of-British streamer BritBox International has added a pair of British dramas to its August slate in the U.S.

Detective drama Granite Harbour will launch on August 1 and psychological thriller The Ex-Wife will premiere on the streaming service in the U.S. on August 10.

Granite Harbour, which BBC One and BBC Scotland ordered out of the UK last year, is a licensing deal but is being badged as a BritBox Original.

The series stars Romario Simpson (Small Axe, Andor) as Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, who envisions becoming a Scotland Yard detective after completing his tour with the Royal Military Police, only to find himself training in Aberdeen in northeast Scotland. He strikes up an unlikely friendships with his mentor, DCI Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett, played by Hannah Donaldson (The Crown), and the duo find themselves in of a corporate power struggle when a wealthy and notable Aberdonian dies under suspicious circumstances. Katia Winter co-stars. Watch the trailer here.

Based on Jess Ryder’s hit psychological thriller of the same name, The Ex-Wife follows Tasha, played by Celine Buckens (Warrior), whose perfect family life is threatened with her husband (Tom Mison, Sleepy Hollow) is threatened by his ex-wife (Janet Montgomery, New Amsterdam), who won’t leave them alone and seems intent on staying in the picture. Tasha returns home one day to find her life turned upside down and realizes that the dream she is living may be about to turn into a nightmare. Here’s a trailer.

“BritBox fans are always hungry for the latest must-see thrillers,” said Robert Schildhouse, EVP North America, BritBox International. “With gripping plots and strong casts, we expect The Ex-Wife and Granite Harbour to captivate our community of quality-seekers in the months to come. Both series contain all the unique ingredients of a BritBox hit — full of familiar faces and mysteries that will keep viewers in suspense.”

Granite Harbour is distributed by Eccho Rights and produced by LA Productions in association with Dopamine. The Ex-Wife was licensed by BritBox International from All3Media International. It was produced by Clapperboard Studios, BlackBox Multimedia and Night Train Media for Paramount+ in the UK in association with All3Media International.

BritBox International, which is owned by BBC and ITV, hired Schildhouse in October last year as it pushed into North America.