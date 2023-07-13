BravoCon 2023 Tickets Sale Date Revealed

Skip to main content
Bravoholics planning to attend BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas have an important date coming up as the date for ticket sales has been revealed. Starting Friday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT, three-day tickets will be available for the fan event taking place at the Caesars Forum November 3-5 in Sin City.

Fans will have two options for tickets: the Bravoholic general admission ticket costs $550, plus fees and taxes, while the Future Bravoleb (VIP) ticket costs $1,200, plus fees and taxes.

BravoCon will feature more than 150 Bravolebrities attending the larger-than-life, three-day weekend in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 60 live events, BravoCon returns to celebrate the network’s top series, including the casts of all nine The Real Housewives franchises, Below Deck franchises, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, Summer House, Summer House Martha’s Vineyard, Vanderpump Rules and Winter House. The full list of shows and Bravolebrities confirmed to attend will be announced soon.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will film five shows during the packed three-day weekend from Paris Las Vegas inside the Paris Theater. Tickets are sold separately and will be announced at a later date.

This year Bravo will double down on its iconic Bravolebrity interactions, including the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences, brand-new immersive activations, expanded photo opportunities and much more.

Tickets can be purchased at BravoCon2023.com

