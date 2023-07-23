Skip to main content
BravoCon 2023 Three-Day Tickets Sell Out On First Day; One-Day Tickets Sale Date Announced

BravoCon 2023
BravoCon 2023 Bravo

Bravo fans came out in droves to score three-day tickets to BravoCon 2023 which is set to take place in Las Vegas this year.

After the fan convention released tickets that would give attendees entry to all three days of the event, Bravoholics snagged them up for a third year in a row.

If fans were not able to score the three-day tickets, they still have a chance to buy single day tickets which will go on sale starting Friday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT.

BravoCon is set to take place at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from Nov. 3-5. Fans can head to BravoCon2023.com to purchase 1-day general admission and VIP tickets for Friday (Nov. 3), Saturday (Nov. 4) and Sunday (Nov. 5).

BravoCon will feature more than 150 Bravolebrities attending the larger-than-life, three-day weekend in Las Vegas. Featuring more than 60 live events, BravoCon returns to celebrate the network’s top series, including the casts of all nine The Real Housewives franchises, Below Deck franchises, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, Summer House, Summer House Martha’s Vineyard, Vanderpump Rules and Winter House. The full list of shows and Bravolebrities confirmed to attend will be announced soon.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will film five shows during the packed three-day weekend from Paris Las Vegas inside the Paris Theater. Tickets are sold separately and will be announced at a later date.

Bravo said that this year they will double down on its iconic Bravolebrity interactions, including the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences, brand-new immersive activations, expanded photo opportunities and much more.

