Brave Artists Management Ups Danielle Diramarian To Manager, Adds Two More To Team

EXCLUSIVE: Brave Artists Management continues to bolster its ranks with the promotion of Danielle Diramarian to Manager and the addition of Ben Pollack, previously with A3, and Luna Wise, to the talent management team.

Diramarian, praised for her dedication to talent management, started as a talent intern and was the first assistant at the launch of the company.

“Danielle has been an integral part in our companies success and I’m very excited to have her in the manager ranks,” said Brave Artists Management CEO Mike Gillespie. “We’re also thrilled to bring on board Ben and Luna, who bring a wide range of industry experience and fresh perspectives.”

Chelsea Streano, Abby Johnson and Adrian Hamerski Adam Hendershott

During the COVID-19 pandemic, BAM hired managers Chelsea Streano from Innovative Artists, Abby Johnson from The Green Room, and Adrian Hamerski, formerly with Buchwald, to the talent team.

“The addition of Chelsea, Abby, and Adrian during these challenging times speaks to our resilience and commitment to growth,” added COO Eric Kind. “Their unique talents have bolstered our strength as we navigate various new landscapes; including building an emerging youth division.”

Brave Artists Management continues to grow, soon adding more talent managers and creating new divisions which will include digital, literary and production, according to the company.