Brad Pitt Charms Crowds At British Grand Prix Where He Will Film Scenes For Formula One Film

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on July 08, 2023 in Northampton, England. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Brad Pitt has appeared trackside at the British Grand Prix, where he will be filming scenes for his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film. 

The Oscar winner met fans and posed for photographs in the paddock at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England. 

Pitt is working with former F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on the film for Apple Original Films, and F1 is collaborating on the project, which means access all areas for the all-star cast and crew. CNN reports that Pitt and his co-stars will even film their own pitstop beside the famous track.

Pitt will star as a former driver returning to the sport with a fictional F1 team, alongside actor Damson Idris (Snowfall) as his teammate. 

Interest in Formula One has mushroomed in recent years with much credit going to Netflix behind-the-scenes documentary series Drive to Survive. Max Verstappen is currently leading the real-life drivers’ championship. 

