Jim Caviezel Thriller ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Knocks ‘Insidious: Red Door’ From No. 1 Spot Monday – Box Office

Sony/Stage 6 Films/Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Red Door may have stolen No. 1 away from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the weekend box office, but Angel Studios’ indie wonder Sound of Freedom won Monday with an estimated $4 million.

All of this before Paramount/Skydance’s Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One takes all the air out of the marketplace with an anticipated $90M 5-day opening (previews started today at 2 p.m.).

Red Door was second Monday with $3.5M at 3,188 locations, taking its running total to $36.5M. Sound of Freedom, which opened on Tuesday, July 4, propels its running total to $45.6M. Red Door opened to $33M over the weekend to Indy‘s $27.4M.

Again, many are amazed by Sound of Freedom as an indie film from an indie distributor breaking through at the box office. Ticket sales have been fueled by right-wing groups, and Angel Studios has stoked its faith-based core base. All of this is reminiscent of American Sniper, but on an indie level.

Monday’s win here for Sound of Freedom creates optimism over its potential second-weekend hold. The pic’s first day was clearly front-loaded with over $14M including previews and crowdfunded cash, with a 72% drop on its day 2 Wednesday with $4M.

Sound of Freedom stars Caviezel as former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard, who took rescuing abducted children around the globe into his own hands.

Angel Studios is adding 300 theaters to the current count of 2,852 locations.